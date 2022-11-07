Haikyu!! Spinoff Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Retsu's 4-panel gag spinoff manga launched in 2014

The 293rd chapter of Retsu's Let's! Haikyu!? gag spinoff manga announced on Saturday that the manga will end in its next chapter, which will release on November 12 on the Shonen Jump+ app and website.

Retsu launched the four-panel manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2014. The manga went on hiatus in July 2018, and resumed serialization in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in March 2015, and published the 10th volume on September 2.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half of the anime's fourth season premiered in October 2020.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.

Source: Let's! Haikyu!? manga's 293rd chapter