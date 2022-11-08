Assault Lily: League of Gardens - Full Bloom Manga Enters 'Final Battle'

Manga based on Assault Lily stage plays launched in July 2020

The December issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kei Aramoto , Ken'ei Obanazawa , Sayaka Sakuragi, and Kōsuke Tsukinami 's Assault Lily: League of Gardens - Full Bloom manga is entering the "final battle."

The manga is an adaptation of the Assault Lily: League of Gardens stage play series.

The manga launched in Monthly Bushiroad in July 2020. Bushiroad published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 20.

Ken'ei Obanazawa and Minori Chigusa recently launched a new Assault Lily manga titled Assault Lily Last Bullet: Secret Garden Sweet Memoria on the website Manga Ōkoku on June 30.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action dolls and figures conceived by the doll maker AZONE International and the creative group acus in 2013. The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

A television anime titled Assault Lily Bouquet premiered in October 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired with subtitles and an English dub. The franchise 's stage play cast members reprised their roles in the anime.

Assault Lily Fruits , the Assault Lily franchise 's mini anime, premiered in the game app in July 2021. The mini anime featured a returning cast and staff from the Assault Lily Bouquet television anime.

The franchise also includes two novels and a smartphone game that launched in Japan in January 2021.