Assault Lily Last Bullet Smartphone Game's Animated Ad Streamed

Smartphone game launches on January 20

The official YouTube channel for the Assault Lily Project franchise began streaming an animated ad on Friday for Bushiroad 's Assault Lily Last Bullet smartphone game. The game will launch on January 20 for iOS and Android.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action dolls and figures conceived by the doll maker Azone International and the creative group acus in 2013. The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

The franchise will hold an event on January 12.

A television anime titled Assault Lily Bouquet premiered on October 1, and Funimation is streaming the series as it airs with subtitles and an English dub. The anime delayed its premiere date to October to prioritize the safety of its cast and staff during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime was originally slated to premiere in July. The franchise's stage play cast members are reprising their roles in the anime.