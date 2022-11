North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 13-19

The Mob Psycho 100 anime continues to be an incomparable display of fantastic animation, emotional story beats, and laugh-out-loud moments. It's never too late to jump into one of the best anime of the year.

― The Mob Psycho 100 anime continues to be an incomparable display of fantastic animation, emotional story beats, and laugh-out-loud moments. It's never too late to jump into one of the best ani...