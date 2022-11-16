pixiv Announces Transaction Restrictions For 'Unethical' Content

Users asked to delete or make private such content before new Terms of Service roll out on December 15

The pixiv art website announced an update to its Terms of Service on Tuesday, and also warned that some users are violating its Brand Protection for Card Networks policy on transactions of prohibited content through the site's BOOTH, pixivFANBOX, and pixiv Requests services. The prohibited content includes (but is not limited to): "Sexual exploitation of a minor, incest, bestiality, rape (or any other non-consensual sexual behavior)," and "non-consensual mutilation of a person or body part."

Tuesday's notice asks users to check for "content that is patently offensive, unethical, or promote criminal activity" on their BOOTH, pixivFANBOX, and pixiv Requests services, and then to remove the content or set them to private.

The new Terms of Service will take effect on December 15.

Credit card payment processors have previously denied service to pornographic or adult entertainment-related companies, or denied payment to individuals paying for such content. Sites such as Pornhub have been affected, and sites that have previously hosted amateur pornography or adult content (among other content), such as OnlyFans, have pre-emptively removed such content.

Source: pixiv