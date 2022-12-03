Glacier Bay's Crowdfunding Campaigns for Glaeolia 1 Reprint, Rei Hagiwara's Pandora Manga Reach Goals

Company also revealswill be available in stores in U.S., EU, U.K.

Glacier Bay Books ' crowdfunding campaigns for an English edition of Rei Hagiwara 's Pandora manga and for reprints of the first volume of its Glaeolia indie manga anthology series have both reached their goals. THe Pandora campaign has three days left, but the Glaeolia campaign has ended.

The company also announced that Glaeolia will be available in stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Glacier Bay Books launched a crowdfunding campaign in October to fund printing through pre-orders of Rei Hagiwara 's Pandora manga. The campaign has earned US$7,062 as of Saturday, crossing its goal of US$7,000. The company also announced that the manga is now available for pre-order in the European Union.

Glacier Bay Books describes Pandora :

Gorgeous and direct, these stories tenderly reach into your very heart of hearts. Hagiwara Rei masterfully paints the elliptical nature of life and loss in the present time, depicting five scenes of the grief and hope to be found in the modern age.

Glacier Bay Books ' crowdfunding campaign for a reprint of the first volume of Glaeolia has earned US$17,347 as of Saturday, crossing its US$12,000 goal.

Glacier Bay Books describes the collection:

We're proud to announce Glaeolia , a new 250+ page English-language collection of indie manga, with stories from Arantoochika , Hiuchi tana, Kawakatsu Tokushige, Masumura Jūshichi, mogcom , Moriizumi Takehito, Morita Rui, Okuda Akiko, Onta Niwako, Shinnosuke Saika , Yamakawa Naoto, and Yosomachi . These include self-published works ( dōjinshi ), as well as works selected from indie manga magazines and mainstream publishers.

The company launched Glaeolia in May 2020 and Glaeolia 2 in November 2020. Glaeolia 3 launched in July.



Source: Email correspondence