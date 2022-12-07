Japan's Biggest Cosplay Event Delayed in 2023 Due to COVID-19

Event was canceled in 2020-2022

The organizers of Osaka's Nippombashi Street Festa, which they promote as "Japan's biggest cosplay event," announced on Wednesday that they are delaying next year's event due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The staff considered a full-scale resumption, but decided that that safety and security could not be guaranteed. Organizers will continue to hold discussions with local residents and relevant government agencies regarding resuming the event.

The event was canceled completely in 2020 due to concerns over the outbreak of COVID-19. It was then canceled last year and this year as well. This year's event was originally scheduled for spring, and it was initially postponed.

The annual parade runs Nippombashi's Den Den Town area (Osaka's shopping district known for anime, game, and manga goods, similar to Tokyo's Akihabara). Over 200,000 people attend the outdoor event every year.

ANN covered the event in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The year 2020 marked the second cancellation in the event's history; the parade was cancelled after the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. An unexploded World War II-era bomb was excavated at a construction site next to the parade route in 2015, just five days before that year's Nippombashi Street Festa, but the parade went on as scheduled that year.

Source: Nippombashi Street Festa via Otakomu