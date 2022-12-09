The tale of outcasts Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members

, more join cast for series premiering on January 8

The official website for the television anime of Makoto Hoshino 's The Tale of the Outcasts ( Nokemono-tachi no Yoru ) manga revealed seven more cast members for the series on Friday.

The new cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Holmes (left) and Atsushi Abe as Watson (right)



Gara Takashima as Iberta



Hidenori Takahashi as Stanley (left) and Kōtarō Nishiyama as Shura (right)



Iori Saeki as Vivian (left) and Shizuka Itou as Lucia (right)



The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8, and it will later air on YTV and BS Fuji . The series will get an advanced screening on December 23 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo with cast members in attendance. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

The staff for the anime includes:

Ayana Taketatsu is performing the opening theme song "Ashita no Katachi" (Shape of Tomorrow) and Hakubi is performing the ending theme song "Rewrite."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021.

