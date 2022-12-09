News
The tale of outcasts Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Makoto Hoshino's The Tale of the Outcasts (Nokemono-tachi no Yoru) manga revealed seven more cast members for the series on Friday.
The new cast includes:
Makoto Furukawa as Holmes (left) and Atsushi Abe as Watson (right)
Gara Takashima as Iberta
Hidenori Takahashi as Stanley (left) and Kōtarō Nishiyama as Shura (right)
Iori Saeki as Vivian (left) and Shizuka Itou as Lucia (right)
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8, and it will later air on YTV and BS Fuji. The series will get an advanced screening on December 23 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo with cast members in attendance. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.
The anime stars:
- Ayana Taketatsu as Wisteria
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Marbas
- Ryota Ohsaka as Snow
- Risa Imayanagi as Diana
- Junichi Suwabe as Naberius
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Danchō (Commander of the Knights of the Sword Cross)
- Kentarō Kumagai as Takenami
- Yū Kobayashi as Astaroth
- Chitose Morinaga as Maurie
- Karin Oda as Hariett
- Yūki Ono as Luther
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dantalion
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Citri
The staff for the anime includes:
- Director: Yasutaka Yamamoto
- Series Composition: Kenichi Yamashita
- Scripts: Kenichi Yamashita, Sayaka Harada, Yasutaka Yamamoto
- Character Design: Mina Ōsawa
- Monster Design: Kanta Suzuki
- Chief Animation Directors: Mina Ōsawa, Hikaru Suzuki
- Music: Hiroaki Tsutsumi
- Music Production: Pony Canyon
- Sound Production: Studio Mausu
- Animation Production: Ashi Productions
Ayana Taketatsu is performing the opening theme song "Ashita no Katachi" (Shape of Tomorrow) and Hakubi is performing the ending theme song "Rewrite."
Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.
Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021.
Sources: The Tale of the Outcasts anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie