Fluffy Paradise Isekai Anime to Air in 2023

The official website for the anime of Himawari and Kirouran 's Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tameni Ganbattemasu ( Fluffy Paradise , or literally, I'll Try My Best So I Can Pet and Pat in Another World) light novel series opened on Saturday. The site announced that the anime will air this year, and it also described Yuriko Takagami 's manga adaptation as the anime's original work, as opposed to the novel series directly.

Takagami posted the below illustration to commemorate the new year and the anime:

Kiouran also posted an illustration to celebrate the anime news:

Yuriko Takagami launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website and app in 2017. Coolmic is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title Fluffy Paradise . The company describes the series:

Midori Akitsu (27 years old), ends up in another world after dying from overwork?! I got reincarnated in another world after God blessed me with a special ability. This ability is "to be loved by non-human beings." Huh?! Meaning that humans might not like me, but all the fluffy animals will love me? Whoaaa! I get to pet a white tiger and dragons to my heart's [content]! After being reborn as Néma, the youngest daughter of a top class noble family, I'm doing my best for the survival of humanity (?) while enjoying this world's fluffiness.

Himawari launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and the series is ongoing. Futabasha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Kirouran in July 2016, and published the 13th novel on July 8.

Futabasha published the manga's 10th compiled volume in Japan on October 28. The overall novel series and manga have a total of 1.7 million copies in circulation.

