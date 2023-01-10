The Kindaichi Case Files 30th Anniversary Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

This year's third issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindachi Case Files 30th manga will end in four chapters. The final chapter will debut in the magazine's sixth issue on February 28, the final issue of Evening magazine.

The Kindachi Case Files 30th manga is a new serialization to mark the 30th anniversary of Fumiya Sato , Yōzaburō Kanari , and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi Case Files manga . The manga launched in Evening in January 2022. It tells the story of high school student Kindaichi, who tries to solve the murder mystery of the Yatagarasu village in the manga's first case. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on October 21.

The Kindaichi Case Files manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi, who usually seems dull. However, when there is a case, he demonstrates an IQ of over 180 and remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. He solves crimes with his childhood friend Miyuki Nanase and Inspector Isamu Kenmochi.

Amagi and Sato launched the original manga in 1992, and Tokyopop published it in English. The manga inspired other spinoff manga, anime movies, original video anime ( OVA ) projects, and a television anime series.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns ) follow-up manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2012, and ended the manga in October 2017. The follow-up manga itself also inspired two television anime series.

Sato also drew the Akechi Keibu no Jikenbo spinoff manga for the franchise . The manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in May 2014, and ended August 2018 with five volumes. The manga received a television anime special titled The File of Young Kindaichi Returns: The File of Inspector Akechi in December 2015.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi 37-sai no Jikenbo (The Case Files of 37-year-old Kindaichi) manga in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in June 2022.

Sato launched a new manga spinoff titled Kinnyaichi Shonen no Jikenbo in Evening in January 2022. The four-panel comedy manga stars the titular character turned into a cat.

Under various pen names, Amagi has drafted the stories for The Drops of God , Psychometrer , GetBackers , The Knight in the Area , and Bloody Monday .