Azuki Adds I Fell for a Fujoshi Manga

Toako's manga debuts in English on February 7

I Fell for a Fujoshi

Kusattetemo Kimi ga Suki

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it will release Toako's, or I Still Like You Even If You Are Rotten) manga worldwide in English. The first two chapters will debut on the service on February 7. Azuki posted a preview on Thursday.

Azuki describes the story:

When handsome high schooler Ichirou confesses to his childhood friend Tae, he expects a glamorous first love straight out of his favorite shojo manga. But his plan goes awry, and Tae thinks he's confessing his love for Boys Love manga , not her! Now, to win the heart of this BL -addicted fujoshi, Ichirou will have to feign a passion for all things BL . This unlikely romantic comedy is full of hilarious misunderstandings and romance tropes gone wrong!

Toako launched the manga in Micro Magazine 's Comic Elmo magazine in 2021. Micro Magazine published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 10.

Azuki launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release