International Anime Music Festival Postpones N. American Tour

The official Twitter account for the International Anime Music Festival announced on January 26 that its North American tour is postponed due to technical and production issues. The tour will begin in Mexico on March 30 and March 31.

Anime Entertainment LLC will provide ticket holders of the canceled shows with refunds at their point of purchase. The company has yet to announce new dates for the tour.

The festival was scheduled to tour across 37 locations in the U.S. and Canada in February and March.

Presale tickets for the festival went on sale on October 31, and general tickets went on sale on November 4. The festival will continue its tour throughout 2023 in Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America as well. The concert will feature "brand new songs and never-before-seen content."



Source: International Anime Music Festival's Twitter account