BOFURI Anime's 2nd Season Delays 7th Episode by 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19

The official website for the anime based on'sseries revealed on Monday that the staff are delaying the seventh episode ofby two weeks due to the effects of COVID-19 on the part of the show produced in China. The episode will now air on March 8.

The anime will re-air the first episode on February 22 and the second episode on March 1. After the seventh episode airs on March 8, episodes 8-10 will air weekly. The staff will reveal the broadcast schedule for episodes 11 and 12 at a later date.

The anime premiered on January 11, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , WATAMOTE ) is back to direct the anime's second season at SILVER LINK ( Mirai Minato co-directed the first season with Oonuma). Fumihiko Shimo ( Anima Yell! , New Game! ) is again in charge of series composition. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Sunohara-Sō no Kanrinin-san ) is again designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hiroyuki Honda is also serving as chief animation director. Taro Masuda is returning to compose the music.

The vocal group Junjō no Afilia ( Afilia Saga ) performs the opening song titled "Kono Tate ni Kakuremasu" (I Will Hide Behind this Shield), and singer FRAM performs the ending song titled "Step for Joy."

The first anime based on Yuumikan 's novels premiered in Japan in January 2020. Funimation streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.