Blue Orchestra TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Visual, Promo Video

Musical performers for each character also revealed

NHK revealed the main cast on Friday for the television anime of Makoto Akui 's Ao no Orchestra ( The Blue Orchestra ) manga. NHK also revealed a new visual and the show's new promotional video.

The promotional video is available only on NHK 's website (scroll down to the bottom to see the video).

The anime stars: (musical performers in parenthesis)

The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on April 9 at 5:00 p.m. JST.

Jun Sakata ( To Your Eternity ) is the anime's production supervisor and chief producer. Seiji Kishi ( Assassination Classroom , Persona 4 The Animation , Classroom of the Elite ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita ( Assassination Classroom , Classroom of the Elite , Persona 4 The Animation ) is designing the characters.

Indonesian publisher Elex Media has released the manga, and it describes the story:

In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!

Akui launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2017. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.

