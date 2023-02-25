News
Rikako Aikawa Replaces Late Takako Sasuga as Sazae-san's Tarao Fuguta
posted on by Egan Loo
Aikawa starts on March 5 after Sasuga's February 5 passing
Voice actress Rikako Aikawa will replace the late Takako Sasuga as the voice of Tarao "Tara-chan" Fuguta in the Sazae-san television anime, as of the March 5 episode.
Sasuga passed away on February 5 at the age of 87. She voiced Tarao Fuguta in Sazae-san for 53 years, starting with its initial broadcast in 1969. She voiced the role through the "One-Hour Hinamatsuri Special" episode that will air this Sunday, February 26.
Source: Comic Natalie