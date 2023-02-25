Rikako Aikawa Replaces Late Takako Sasuga as Sazae-san's Tarao Fuguta

In a stuffed fall season, The Little Lies We All Tell slid under the radar. Caitlin Moore lays out her case about why this sitcom is just what the doctor ordered after a long day.

― I won't blame you if you missed The Little Lies We All Tell. It was the last show to premiere in a season positively stuffed with big-name, lushly animated series like Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100 III, and Bocchi the Rock...