Rikako Aikawa Replaces Late Takako Sasuga as Sazae-san's Tarao Fuguta

Aikawa starts on March 5 after Sasuga's February 5 passing

© 長谷川町子美術館

Voice actresswill replace the late as the voice of Tarao "Tara-chan" Fuguta in thetelevision anime, as of the March 5 episode.

Sasuga passed away on February 5 at the age of 87. She voiced Tarao Fuguta in Sazae-san for 53 years, starting with its initial broadcast in 1969. She voiced the role through the "One-Hour Hinamatsuri Special" episode that will air this Sunday, February 26.



Source: Comic Natalie