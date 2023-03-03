Viz Media V.P. Kevin Hamric: Viz to Release Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Manga

Viz Originals imprint launches work this fall

© Yūsuke Ōsawa/Square Enix

Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Manga

vice president Kevin Hamric stated in an interview with ICv2 on Monday thatwill releasein the West this fall under the company'sOriginal imprint. Hamric stated regarding the release, "This is the official manga adaptation of the critically acclaimed The Mandalorian series." Hamric did not give any other details such as the work's author.

ANN reached out to Viz Media to confirm if the referenced work is the work by Yūsuke Ōsawa that launched recently, but the company did not confirm by press time.

Yūsuke Ōsawa ( Spider-Man: Fake Red ) launched the Star Wars: Mandalorian manga in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in May 2022. Square Enix published the first volume on January 25.

The original series is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise , and centers on a lone bounty hunter of the Mandalorian warrior culture, and his efforts to track down and later protect a Force Sensitive infant of the same species as Yoda. The show had two eight-episode seasons in 2019 and 2021. The third season premiered on March 1.



Source: ICv2 (Milton Griepp)