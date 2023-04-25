Live-Action Okashiratsuki Film's Special Teaser Reveals Main Cast, Director

Teaser also reveals film's music artist

The official YouTube channel of the live-action film adaptation of Mizu Sahara 's Okashiratsuki manga started streaming on Monday a special teaser video to reveal the film's main characters, music artist and director.

The film's main cast includes:

Eito Konishi as Kaisei Utsumi

Ayaka Ōhira as Nachi Hiyama

The film will premiere this year. Actor Mikiya Sanada is directing the film, and artist Hilcrhyme 's three new original songs will be used in the film.

The manga centers on Nachi Hiyama, a middle school softball player. The story begins when she learns the secret of her classmate Utsumi — that he has a small pig-like tail. The story follows the bond between the two people over the course of 10 years.

Sahara launched the series in Monthly Comic Zenon in March 2018, and ended the manga in June 2021. Coamix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2021.