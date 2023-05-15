Natsumi Shiba's Mr. Bride Manga Ends in 10th Volume

Manga launched in 2019, ends serialization in 3 chapters

© Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha

Mr. Bride

The ninth compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in its 10th volume, which will ship on November 13. Shiba posted on Twitter on Friday that the manga will end in three chapters, including the chapter that came out on Friday.

Shiba debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hayami is the it-woman at her job—she's cool, confident, and admired by all. But her has-it-all exterior belies a dark secret...her house is a mess, and she's no good at taking care of herself! Enter Yamamoto-kun—her colleague who thinks the world of her, and who refuses to let her slobbish behavior slide. Soon he's over at her house often enough that she asks him to move in with her! Where will this roundabout relationship take them?!

The manga inspired a live-action television series, which premiered on April 12.

