Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film's Final Trailer Highlights Action Scenes
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Film opens in U.S. on June 9
Paramount Pictures began streaming the final trailer on Tuesday for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise. The video shows some of the action scenes in the film.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will open on June 9, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. The film will open in Japan on August 4 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei.
Paramount Pictures describes the movie:
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.
Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film, which will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cristo Fernández, and Tobe Nwigwe will all voice characters in the film. Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber wrote the screenplay.