Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film's Final Trailer Highlights Action Scenes

Oda to have surgery for astigmatism; manga on hiatus from June 19 to July 10

― The official website for Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga announced on Tuesday that the manga will go on hiatus for four weeks (from June 19 to July 10) from this year's 29th issue to 32nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, due to Oda having surgery for astigmatism. The manga will return in the 33rd issue on July 18. The ...