Opūnokyōdai's Mon-chan to Watashi Manga Restarts Serialization in Big Comic Magazine

Manga starts new serialization on June 23

The 12th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine announced on Friday that Opūnokyōdai will restart the serialization of their Mon-chan to Watashi (Mon-chan and I) manga in the magazine's next issue on June 23.

Image via Big Comic magazine's website © Shogakukan Inc. 2023

The manga first launched online on Fusosha 's "Joshi SPA!" website in February 2022. The website digitally published the manga up to its 43rd chapter on March 7, before it became unavailable on the website. The manga's Twitter account announced on March 9 that the series was preparing for a "reopening." The Twitter account then teased in an announcement on June 1 that the manga will have a new serialization format after rewriting and restructuring the manga.

The manga's story is about a woman who lives with her unemployed boyfriend, who occasionally beats her. She is a temporary worker, and is troubled by her card loan. But life suddenly changes for her with the arrival of a cat named Mon-chan.

Shogakukan published Opūnokyōdai 's Ore, Tsushima cat manga's third volume in October 2020. An anime fanbook was released in June 2021. The series has over 420,000 copies in circulation.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2021.