News
Tekken 8 Game Begins Closed Network Testing on July 21
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that it will begin closed network testing for its upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. The company also announced that closed network tests will include cross-play and that registrations for the test are currently open.
The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.
Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.
Source: Press release