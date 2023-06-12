Tekken 8 Game Begins Closed Network Testing on July 21

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that it will begin closed network testing for its upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game for PlayStation 5 on July 21 and for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on July 28. The company also announced that closed network tests will include cross-play and that registrations for the test are currently open.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, and Hwoarang will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Press release