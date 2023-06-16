Mi Tagawa's The Fox & Little Tanuki Manga Ends

releases manga in English about animals with magical powers

© Mi Tagawa, Mag Garden, Tokyopop

Kori Senman

Kori Senman's website published the 48th and final chapter on Thursday of the manga.

Tokyopop is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Long ago, the gods granted a few animals great powers... but not all those animals used their magical abilities for good! Senzou the Fox Spirit in particular grew too brash and arrogant, abusing his strength until he was imprisoned for his bad behavior. After 300 years he's finally been released, but only on one condition — no more powers until he successfully helps a tanuki cub named Manpachi become an assistant to the gods. And so... Senzou the once-great Fox Spirit must now figure out how to be an actually-great babysitter to a mischievous little tanuki or risk being stuck without his powers forever!

Tagawa launched the manga on Mag Garden 's MAGCOMI website in July 2018. Mag Garden published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in September 2022.

Tokyopop released the manga's sixth volume in English on May 16.



Source: MAGCOMI (link 2)