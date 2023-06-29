Doctor Elise Anime Reveals Main Cast, Promo Video, January 2024 Debut

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Doctor Elise , the television anime based on author Yuin and illustrator Mini 's Surgeon Elise ( Gekai Elise , or Oegwauisa Elise in Korean) medical reincarnation fantasy web novels and vertical-scrolling manwha, will premiere in January 2024. Kadokawa also revealed a key visual, teaser promotional video, and the main cast.

The anime stars:

The anime's story follows Aoi Takamoto, who was once an evil empress named Elise before being executed by her husband Linden. When Elise is reincarnated into the modern world as Aoi, she becomes a surgeon to atone for her mistakes. However, after she dies in a plane crash, she is once again reincarnated back into her former life as Elise, 10 years before her execution. She avoids marrying Linden this time around to prevent a tragedy. With her medical knowledge, she decides she wants to become a doctor again in this life.

Yuin and Mini launched the manwha on KakaoPage in 2017. Tappytoon publishes the English version as Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp . The series ended in February 2021. There are 10 total volumes for the manwha and four volumes for the novels.



