Fashion Dreamer Switch Game's Trailer Reveals November 3 Release

Game gets physical/digital releases

XSEED Games and Marvelous began streaming on Wednesday a gameplay trailer for syn Sophia , Inc.'s Fashion Dreamer game, and the video reveals that the game will launch physically and digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch on November 3.

XSEED Games describes the game:

Fashion Dreamer is a creative-focused game where players can express their unique styles using their avatar, called a Muse. Create iconic looks from cozy casualwear to chic couture, choosing from hundreds of available options that can be customized to be a truly one-of-a-kind look. Once players find their signature style, they can show off their latest outfits across different areas, called Cocoons. There, they can also explore inspiring new fashions from other Muses whether playing on- or offline or display them in their showroom to garner even more attention and Likes for their brand. Players can also increase their influence by completing design challenges, unlocking even more customization options to elevate their brand. Featuring asynchronous multiplayer, the world of Eve is inhabited by Muses from around the globe, allowing players to find inspiration or earn Likes for their most iconic fit virtually anywhere!

The game will debut in Japan on November 2.

