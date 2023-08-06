Anonymous;Code Game Streams Soundtrack Preview Video

Spike Chunsoft began streaming a soundtrack preview video for the Anonymous;Code game on Thursday. The company also announced a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game that will include the game, an interactive digital artbook titled "A Beginner's Guide to Earth Simulator," and a 52-track digital soundtrack titled "Sound Data Log."

Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Plus users can save 10% on the Digital Deluxe Edition and the standard edition until September 7. Steam users also save 10% on both editions until September 15.

The game will launch in the West forSwitch,4, and PC viaon September 8.

The game released in Japan in July 2022 for Switch and PS4.

Anonymous;Code will launch with an English dub , which is a first for MAGES. ' Science Adventure visual novel series. The announced English dub cast for the game includes Max Mittelman as Pollon, Anairis Quiñones as Momo, and Y. Chang as Cross. Andrew Hodgson ("Steiner") is translating the game. Spike Chunsoft 's release will have a steelbook launch edition. Kanako Itou performs the game's opening theme song "Game Over."

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

2037. Nakano, Tokyo. Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces major events that shake the world. Live the experience with Pollon, help him hack the myriad branches of reality and “load” the ending that saves the world!

MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura had teased in October 2020 that the game might have a release for the PlayStation 5, but there is currently no planned release for the platform.

The game was originally planned for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but MAGES. announced in 2017 that the game would also release for Nintendo Switch. MAGES. did not release the game on PS Vita.

The game is the latest " Science Adventure " game after the Chaos;HEAd , Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes , Chaos;Child , and Occultic;Nine projects. Shikura originally announced the game in 2015, and the game saw multiple delays in its release.

