'Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined' Manga Ends With 8th Volume in December

Karada, Kasanete, Kasanatte

The seventh compiled book volume of's) manga revealed last Thursday that the manga's eighth volume will be the final volume. The eighth volume will ship in December later this year.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Sex is intimate, and for some, it takes everything to bare it all...so when Misuzu was told that sex with her was "boring," she gave it up all together...and dating, too. So when, years later, she's asked out by her colleague, Mikage-san, she screws up her courage and gives it a shot. But it turns out Misuzu isn't the only one with baggage around sex. Can the two of them work together to overcome their hurdles, and enjoy each other as the couple they wish to be...?

Iko launched the manga in Kodansha and pixiv 's Palcy manga app in February 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's fifth volume in English on April 25.