Ys X: Nordics Game's Trailer Highlights Characters, New Gameplay Features

Game developer Nihon Falcom began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Ys X: Nordics , the latest entry in its Ys role-playing game series. The trailer highlights the game's characters, and shows new gameplay features, such as naval exploration, ship-to-ship combat, and new movement features.

The game will launch in Japan for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on September 28.

The game's limited edition includes an original mini soundtrack, a digital armor item, a pin badge, a visual card set, and an original Adol Christin backpack.

The game takes place in an archipelago in Obelia Bay inhabited by the seafaring Normans. Protagonist Adol Christin becomes involved in their affairs, as he also encounters a new enemy called "Griegers," the undying undead that are terrorizing humans.

The game will now allow for "Solo Mode" combat where players control one character with automatic support from another character, as well as "Combination Mode," which allows players to control two characters simultaneously. The game will also feature a navigable ship that players can use to explore the seas and archipelago, as well as engage in ship-to-ship combat.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the previous entry in the series, launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019. NIS America released the game for PS4 in the U.S. and Europe in February 2021. The game launched for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021. The game launched for the PS5 on May 9 in North America and May 12 in Europe.