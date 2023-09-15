Hoshikuzu Telepath Sci-Fi Yuri Anime's 3rd Video Previews SoundOrion's Ending Song

Science-fiction yuri show premieres on October 9

The staff for the television anime of Rasuko Ōkuma 's Hoshikuzu Telepath (Stardust Telepath) manga debuted the anime's third promotional video on Friday. The video previews SoundOrion 's ending theme song "Tentaizu" (Celestial Map).

The story follows a shy girl named Umika who is afraid of speaking with others and has trouble making friends. One day, a transfer student named Yū appears. As it turns out, she is a (self-professed) alien who can read others' feelings by touching her forehead together with them.

The series stars:

Yurie Funato as Umika Konohoshi



©大熊らすこ・芳文社／星屑テレパス製作委員会

Seria Fukagawa as Yū Akeuchi



Moe Nagamuta as Haruno Takaragi

Shiki Aoki as Matataki Raimon

Natsumi Takamori as Emihara, Umika's teacher

Hina Yomiya as Honami Konohoshi, Umika's younger sister

Kaori

Yuyushiki , Comic Girls

SoundOrion

) is directing the anime atand) are in charge of the series scripts.) is designing the characters and is also serving as chief animation director.' performs the opening theme song "Ten to Sen" (Points and Lines).performs the ending theme song "Tentaizu" (Celestial Map).

The anime will premiere on October 9 on AT-X at 9:00 p.m. JST. The series will later air on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. JST, and then run on other networks.

The 4-panel manga debuted in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine in May 2019, and began its serialization that July. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2022, and it will publish the fourth volume on September 27.

Source: Mantan Web