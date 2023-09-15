×
Jun Yuzuki's Fiancé-sama kara Nigerarenai Manga Ends With 6th Volume

The fifth compiled book volume of Jun Yuzuki's Fiancé-sama kara Nigerarenai (You Can't Run From Your Fiance) manga revealed on Wednesday that the series will end in its sixth volume, which Kodansha will release on March 13.

Yuzuki launched the manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Friend magazine in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in September 2021.

The manga's story centers on Natsuki, a 16-year-old high school student who becomes betrothed to Rui, a schoolmate and heir to a major corporation.

Yuzuki's previous series include Gakuen Prince, Rose & Wolf, and The Prince's Black Poison. Yuzuki ended Gakuen Prince and Rose & Wolf in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Yuzuki launched The Prince's Black Poison (Ōji-Sama ni wa Doku ga Aru.) manga in May 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Kodansha published 10 volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally.

Random House's Del Rey Manga imprint published three of Gakuen Prince's 12 volumes in North America in 2009. JManga published the series on its website until the site closed in 2013.

