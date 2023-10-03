Puella Magi Madoka Magica Anime's 'Scene0' Prequel Launches in Smartphone Game

A prequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime titled "scene0" launched in the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game on Tuesday. Aniplex streamed commercials that feature the new character Mabuya Aki (voiced by Saori Hayami ) as well as series protagonist Madoka. The videos also feature the prequel's theme song "GLOW" by Shiyui .

The game's English version ended service in September 2020.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019.

The game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

The new character Iroha Tamaki (voiced by Momo Asakura ) becomes a magical girl with a wish to save her sister from illness. Madoka Kaname (again voiced by Aoi Yūki ) also arrives in Kamihama to search for her missing friend Homura.

A television anime adaptation of the game premiered in January 2020. The anime got a second season in January 2022. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE all streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: Comic Natalie