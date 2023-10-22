Power of Hope ~Precure Full Bloom~ Anime Reveals Return of Yes! Precure 5's Wataru Takagi

Takagi returns as Bunbee in episode 4

The staff of Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom ( Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ ) anime revealed on Sunday that Wataru Takagi will reprise his role as the character Bunbee, and will appear in the anime's fourth episode. Takagi played Bunbee in the Yes! Precure 5 and Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! series.

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

The anime premiered on October 7 at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT), and it airs on Saturdays.

The anime stars:

Additional returning cast includes:

Takayuki Hamana (director, Prince of Tennis , 2020 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEN . Yoshimi Narita , who worked on several Precure ( Pretty Cure ) movies and series before, is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Komi Can't Communicate , Ranma ½ ) is designing the characters, and Naoki Satō , who also worked on several Precure series including Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! , is in charge of music.

Ikimono-gakari perform the anime's opening theme song "Tokimeki" (Heart-Throbbing). Cure Quartet – consisting of Precure theme song performers Mayumi Gojo , Yuka Uchiyae , Mayu Kudou , and Kanako Miyamoto – perform the ending theme song "Shizuku no Precure" (Drops of Precure). Cure Quartet previously performed the second ending theme song for the 2008 Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! anime.

Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure! ) anime as part of the Precure franchise 's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in 2024.

