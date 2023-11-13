UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Game's Launch Trailer Reveals January 16 Physical Release

Game ships on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on November 14

PlayStation started streaming the launch trailer for Microids and Endroad's UFO Robot Grendizer : The Feast of the Wolves action game on Friday. The trailer reveals the January 16 release of the game's retail edition for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will also get a retail edition for Xbox Series X on the same day.

©Go Nagai/Dynamic Planning, Dynamic Planning・TOEI ANIMATION

The game will release digitally on November 14 for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PS4 and Xbox One will be available "shortly." The game'sSwitch version will then launch in 2024.

The game will feature English, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, and English audio, and text in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Arabic, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

Microids describes the game:

After Planet Fleed is destroyed by the Empire of Vega, Daisuke takes refuge on our planet. Taken in and adopted by Genzo Umon, he lives at the Shirakaba Farm. While Vega's invasion of Earth is imminent, Daisuke will defend the planet Earth with the help of Grendizer, the titanic robot hidden deep inside Genzo Umon's observatory. With the help of Kôji Kabuto, the prince of Planet Fleed will constantly repel Vegas' attacks and fight his terrible robots, the Monstronefs, which were sent to destroy him. Play as Umon Daisuke and his colossal robot while fighting in epic battles with multiple gameplays: Piloting the Spazer (flying module where Grendizer is housed), vertical shoot-them-up in the Kôji Kabuto's TFO, and 3rd person action/combat by controlling Grendizer. Use his iconic and devastating attacks to destroy the terrifying Monstronefs and save the earth. Find yourself in Umon Daisuke's shoes and meet many essential characters during dialog sequences in the iconic environments of the series, which was so diligently reproduced in accordance with the designs of the original series. And finally, earn experience points while completing missions to achieve new abilities and upgrade your powers.

The game's Digital Deluxe Edition, which will release on November 14, will include the base game, a bonus mission, and a Royal outfit. A Princely outfit is included as a pre-order bonus.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Go Nagai 's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.

The franchise will have a new television anime series titled Grendizer U that will premiere in 2024. The new anime is described as a reboot of the original 1975-1977 anime.