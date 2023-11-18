Gurren Lagann Films to Screen in N. America in January 2024

Both films screen in 4D, 4K in both subbed, dubbed format

©中島かずき・今石洋之・プロジェクト「グレンラガン」

andrevealed at a panel aton Saturday that the revival screening of'sandfilms will release in theaters in North America in January.

Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End- – will screen on January 16 and 17, and Gurren Lagann the Movie – The Lights in the Sky Are Stars – will screen on January 23 and 24. The films will be available in 4K and in 4D, and will be available in both subbed and dubbed format (the dub format will be the first time the films are dubbed). Tickets go on sale on December 8 on Fathom Events .

Studio Trigger previously screened both films in 2D and 4D in Japan in August through October, and screened the films in Taiwan in both 2D and 4D in October. The screenings celebrate the films' 15th anniversary.

Studio Trigger also released the two films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on September 27.

Gurren Lagann the Movie –Childhood's End- – originally opened in September 2008, and Gurren Lagann the Movie – The Lights in the Sky Are Stars – opened in April 2009.

Studio Trigger features many former Gainax animators.

