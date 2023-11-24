One Piece Thousand Storm Mobile Game Ends Service in Japan in January

Game ended global service in December 2018

Image via Bandai Namco Europe © Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S, Eiichiro Oda

The official website for the One Piece Thousand Storm mobile game based on Eiichiro Oda 's manga announced on Wednesday that the game's Japanese servers will shut down on January 23, 2024.

The game's premium in-game currency rainbow coins are no longer available for purchase, although players' remaining coins will still be usable until the end of service.

The online multiplayer turn-based game launched in Japan in April 2016 and released globally in January 2017. Global service for the game ended in December 2018.

Sources: One Piece Thousand Storm website via Siliconera