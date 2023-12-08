Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Game Streams 'Bucket List' Story Trailer

Like a Dragon Day RGG Roundup streams on December 8

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio revealed a new English story trailer for the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game titled "Bucket List."

The companies will stream a Like a Dragon Day RGG Roundup on December 8 at 6:00 p.m. EST on Sega 's Twitch channel. The stream will feature gameplay for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth . Like a Dragon Day commemorates the Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) series' launch in 2005.

The game will launch on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam .

RGG Studio describes the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth game's story, stating "an unexpected chain of events sets two legendary ex-yakuza, Kasuga Ichiban and Kazuma Kiryu, on a larger-than-life adventure as dual playable protagonists." The story involves Kasuga Ichiban's journey to Honolulu to find his mother (thus marking the first international setting in the game series), and Kazuma Kiryu suffering from cancer.

The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan in January 2020. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam in November 2020.

Source: Email correspondence