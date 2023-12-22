News
BlazBlue Entropy Effect Game Launches on January 31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launched with early access version on August 16
91Act announced on Thursday that its BlazBlue Entropy Effect roguelite game will release on January 31 on PC via Steam, ending its early access period. 91Act is streaming a trailer for the release date announcement.
The game launched with its early access version on Steam on August 16.
91Act describes the game:
90 years ago, an unprecedented earthquake ravaged Earth, unleashing menacing particles known as Entropy Particles from its fissures. People around the world died of Awareness Corruption once they were exposed in these fast-spreading particles. The survivors sought refuge on higher ground, and established a city called Sky's City. To save humanity from the precipice of annihilation, the city's governing body, SkyEyes, developed a program called ACE to help train people's awareness and resist the corruption of Entropy Particles. The protagonist is one of the participants of ACE awareness training project. However, while overcoming one challenge after another in ACE, he is forced into various conspiracies and his choices will affect the destiny of the entire world.
Source: Press release