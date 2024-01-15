Karin Suzuragi Launches New Monster-Eating Manga

Monster no Niku wo Kutteitara Ōi ni Tsuita Ken debuted on January 9

The February 1 issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine published the first chapter of Karin Suzuragi 's new Monster no Niku wo Kutteitara Ōi ni Tsuita Ken (The Case of Ascending the Throne After Consuming Monster Flesh) manga adaptation of Daken's light novel series of the same name on January 9.

Image via Young Animal's Twitter

The story follows Prince Mars, who has been secretly hunting and eating monsters in the forest for fear of being poisoned by the food served at the castle in an assassination attempt. Despite the horrible taste, eating monster meat allows the consumer to absorb the strength of the monsters. The story begins when Prince Mars meets the sword saint Cassandra, who exclusively consumes monsters to grow stronger.

Suzuragi was the artist behind the spinoff manga Danganronpa 2: Chiaki Nanami's Goodbye Despair Quest ( Super Danganronpa 2: Nanami Chiaki no Sayonara Zetsubō Daibōken ), which was based on the video game franchise from Spike Chunsoft . Dark Horse licensed the series in July and will ship the first volume on March 26.

The spinoff manga based on the second game ran from 2012-2014 in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine. Suzuragi also drew the art for the Isekai Cheat Magician manga and several arcs in the Higurashi: When They Cry manga including Higurashi When They Cry: Atonement Arc and Higurashi When They Cry: Dice Killing Arc .