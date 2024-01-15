Singer Eve, Artist Mariyasu Launch New Manga Series on February 15

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on Monday that singer Eve and artist Mariyasu will launch a new manga titled Tobi to Ryūko in the magazine's March issue, which will release on February 15. Eve is credited as the original work producer, and Mariyasu will draw the manga.

Image via Eve's X/Twitter account © Kadokawa, Eve, Mariyasu

The manga centers on Tobi, who lives an unchanging daily life with a talkative bag named Baku, until a girl named Ryūko appears in front of him.

Eve is mainly known as a Vocaloid song cover artist and as one of the lead singers for the Japanese indie band einie. He performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent" for Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude short anime project in 2018, as well as the second ending theme "Yamiyo" for Dororo . In 2019, Wit Studio animated a music video for Eve , and CloverWorks animated one in October 2020. Eve has also performed songs for such anime as Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , The Promised Neverland , Night Head 2041 , My Hero Academia , Bubble , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Chainsaw Man .

Netflix debuted Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation , a "music film" featuring both new and old songs from Eve , animated by indie animators, in 2022.

Eve will hold concerts in Seoul, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Taipei, and Yokohama in May to June this year.

Source: Monthly Comic Gene 's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.