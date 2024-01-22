Toshimichi Mori, Toshinori Aoki's Studio Flare Tease New Game

BlazBlue creator, former Marvelous executive founded Studio Flare in February 2023

Studio Flare, the new studio of former Arc System Works game developer Toshimichi Mori and former Marvelous executive producer Toshinori Aoki , revealed last Thursday that it is developing a new game. The studio unveiled three visuals for the untitled game.

Image via Studio Flare website © 2023 STUDIO FLARE, Inc. All rights reserved.

The studio is also currently hiring, and is looking for people to fill positions such as Lead Battle Planner, Senior Game Programmer, Art Director, 3D CG Director, Lead Animator, and Lead Effects Designer.

Mori and Aoki established Studio Flare in February 2023.

Mori joined Arc System Works while working on the Guilty Gear X game for a company called PickPack. He then created the BlazBlue fighting game series and served as its scenario writer, illustrator, and producer. He also worked as a designer and producer on the Guilty Gear series. Mori left Arc System Works in September 2022.

Aoki previously produced such games as Muramasa: The Demon Blade , Daemon X Machina , Valkyrie Drive , and Kandagawa Jet Girls in Marvelous. Aoki is also credited for planning on the Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid and Kandagawa Jet Girls anime.

Source: Studio Flare via Siliconera