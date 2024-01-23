NieR Re[in]carnation Smartphone Game Ends Service on April 30

Game's story ends on March 29

The official website of'ssmartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game's main story will end on March 29, and the game will also end its service on April 30 at 3:00 p.m. JST (2:00 a.m. EDT, or April 29, 10:00/11:00 p.m. PST/PDT).

The game will end with the final chapters of "The People and the World" story. "Act II: The Return," released in Japan on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. JST (or January 22 at 9:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 p.m. PST), and "Act III: Transmigration," scheduled for release in Japan on March 29 at 11:00 a.m. JST (or March 28 at 10:00 p.m. EDT, 6:00/7:00 p.m. PST/PDT).

Aside from various events until the game ends service, it will also have the Story Completion Countdown Event, which will be held from the release of "Act II: The Return" to the release of "Act III: Transmigration." Four campaigns will be held during the event.

The "command action RPG" launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in February 2021, after its 2020 general release was delayed. The game launched in North America and Europe in July 2021.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., a remastered edition of NieR Replicant, launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 22, 2020 in Japan and April 23, 2020 outside of Japan.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for the PS4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of 4.5 million.

