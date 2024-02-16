2.5 Dimensional Seduction Anime Casts M.A.O

The official website for the television anime of Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) manga announced one more cast member in a video on Friday. M.A.O voices Mayuri Hanyu, a teacher at the high school of the main protagonist, and a former cosplayer.

The anime will premiere in July.

The anime stars:

Hideki Okamoto ( Bakugan: Evolutions , Mysteria Friends ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Takao Yoshioka ( Horimiya ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone ) is composing the music.

Aiming and Team Caravan are also developing a smartphone game for the franchise titled 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage (2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels' Stage).

Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku, obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

Hashimoto launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation.