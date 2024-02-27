Voice Actress Yui Ninomiya Goes on Hiatus Due to Health

The staff of voice actressannounced on her official X (formerly) account that her activities will be suspended as of Tuesday due to poor health, and she will concentrate on resting. The announcement did not state Ninomiya's illness or a possible date of her return.

Ninomiya is best known for her roles as Ema Hinata in Aikatsu Friends! , Satoru in Kaoru no Taisetsu na Mono , Rui in Mitchiri Wanko! Anima~tion , and Luvelia Sanctos in Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time television anime. She also starred as Silvia in Guardy Girls , and as Erina "Eririn" Isayama in Idol Bu Show anime films.

Ninomiya also performs the ending theme song "Konsei Dai Kakumei" (The Great Revolution of this World) for the currently running third season of the Classroom of the Elite anime.

