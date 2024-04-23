Pokémon Launches monpoké Brand Internationally with YouTube Web Series

The Pokémon Company launched the Fun Times on monpoké Island web series internationally on YouTube on Tuesday as part of its global launch of the "monpoké" brand aimed at babies and toddlers. The first of six available episodes is below:

Image via Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel

The web series includes short videos intended for parents to introduce their children to the world of Pokémon .

The series and brand were previously exclusive to Asia, but are extending the availability to additional markets. The brand includes licensed merchandise and books featuring Pokémon like Pikachu, Dedenne, and Smeargle.

The company is collaborating with French luxury childrenswear label Bonpoint to release clothing for toddlers along with a skincare line. The company is also collaborating with book publisher Scholastic to release picture books for sale in the U.S. and Canada, and to the U.K at a later date.

The Pokémon Company launched the monpoké merchandise brand in March 2019.

The monpoké brand has previously collaborated with established babywear and maternity designers at Inujirushi, Nanoblock toymaker Kawada, baby product maker Combi Corporation, SEGA Toys, and stuffed animal manufacturer Sekiguchi.

Source: Press release