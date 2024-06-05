Seven Seas Licenses Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House, HIKARI-MAN, 3 More Manga

Also announced: Beautiful Things: The Complete Manga Collection , Hoteri Hotette First Kiss , That Time I Got Stuck to the Guy I Hate

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Gorou Nori's Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House , Narise Konohara and Nao Inui's Beautiful Things: The Complete Manga Collection , Coco Uzuki's Hoteri Hotette First Kiss , Tarona's That Time I Got Stuck to the Guy I Hate , and Hideo Yamamoto 's HIKARI-MAN manga for print. Each one will also be available digitally except HIKARI-MAN .

Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House

Imaizumi lives a life that most high school boys could only dream of! During the day, he attends his classes like any dutiful student, only to return each evening to a home full of hotties! It seems his home has become the go-to hangout for the coolest gyarus in town. From endless gossip fests to snack binges to getting downright physical with his three new housemates, his once-quiet abode is now buzzing with non-stop energy and exciting escapades. Can Imaizumi keep up with the lively antics of his lusty gal pals?

Title:Creator(s): Gorou NoriRelease date: December 2024 (volume 1,imprint)Summary:

Nori launched the series on pixiv Fanbox in February 2019. Takeshobo published the Imaizuminchi wa Douyara Gal no Tamariba ni Natterurashii ~DEEP~ (Imaizumi's House has Somehow Become a Gathering Spot for Gals) sequels series on the Gamma Plus web platform. Takeshobo shipped the fourth compiled book volume on February 17.

Beautiful Things: The Complete Manga Collection

Narise Konohara

After a tough breakup, Matsuoka finds solace in a surprising place—his ex-girlfriend's wardrobe. Donning her outfits, he embarks on nightly escapades that garner a whirlwind of attention, not all of which is welcome. One perilous evening, Matsuoka is rescued from an assault by his unsuspecting co-worker, Hirosue. Hirosue, an endearing klutz, is completely taken by Matsuoka's disguised persona and falls head over heels. As Matsuoka thrives in the glow of Hirosue's adoration, the weight of his secret looms large. How long can he keep his true identity hidden? And what will unfold when Hirosue discovers the truth?

Title:Creator(s):, Nao InuiRelease date: December 2024 (BL imprint)Summary:

Noharanohoshi shipped the first compiled book volume of Konohara's light novel in September 2021 under the Repika Novel imprint. Inui launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in March 2020.

Hoteri Hotette First Kiss

Whether you've shared many or simply yearn to feel the butterflies, experience the rush of true love's first kiss in four charming short stories. Follow junior high pairs as their hearts reach out to one another and their lips tremble in anticipation. While some quietly harbor their feelings for a dear friend over the years, others are suddenly struck by Cupid's arrow after one look from a stranger. Once these feelings bloom, there's no holding back!

Title:Creator(s): Coco UzukiRelease date: December 2024Summary:

Kodansha shipped the comic anthology in September 2022.

That Time I Got Stuck to the Guy I Hate

Kuga is a first-year university student stuck with the worst roommate ever—the surly, disagreeable Igarashi. Whenever Igarashi opens his mouth, it's just to complain, and Kuga can't stand it. But one day, these two suddenly wind up literally stuck together with no way to pull apart. They're desperate to find a solution, except the only way to break this bizarre spell is for them to get closer and more intimate than they ever expected!

Title:Creator(s): TaronaRelease date: November 2024 (BL Label)Summary:

Tarona launched the series in Libre's Magazine Be x Boy in June 2021.Libre shipped the compiled book volume in March 2022.

HIKARI-MAN

Hideo Yamamoto

Shirochi Hikari, a lonely otaku obsessed with fighting games and PC mods, has it rough fighting to survive at the very bottom of the high school food chain. Nerdy with a weak constitution and electro-sensitivity, Hikari spends more time in the nurse's office than around his classmates. But who needs friends and popularity when you can stay at home working on sweet PC builds…right? One night, Hikari gets the shock of a lifetime that changes everything! Hit by a build-up of static charge, his consciousness explodes out of his body and enters his PC. Now, charged with a new ability, he can travel everywhere electricity flows! Will Hikari use these new powers for good or will he give the school bullies a serious shock?

Title:(OMNIBUS)Creator(s):Release date: November 2024 (Vol. 1-2)Summary:

Yamamoto serialized the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits from December 8, 2014 to June 22, 2020.

