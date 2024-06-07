×
Anime Expo to Host Singer/Voice Actress Shōko Nakagawa

posted on by Alex Mateo
Gurren Lagann, Pokémon performer attends LA event on July 4-7

Anime Expo announced on Thursday that singer and voice actress Shōko Nakagawa at this year's event. She will be part of the "Gundam Featured" panel hosted by Bandai Namco Filmworks.

Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer after performing theme songs for such anime as Gurren Lagann, Star Blazers 2199, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments and hosted the weekly children's variety show Pokémon no Uchi Atsumaru? (Meet Up at the Pokémon House?) from October 2015 to March 2022. Her voice roles include Diana in Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal, Athena/Saori in Saint Seiya Omega, and the Oracle Fish in Dragon Ball Super. She celebrated her 20th anniversary as a performer last year.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.

Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account

