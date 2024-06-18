×
Failure Frame Anime's 2nd Promo Video Unveils More Cast

posted on by Egan Loo
Hitomi Ueda, Misaki Watada, Asuka Shioiri, Junichi Suwabe join cast

The staff for the anime of Kaoru Shinozaki's Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells (Hazure Waku no "Jōtai Ijō Skill" de Saikyō ni Natta Ore ga Subete wo Jūrin Suru made) light novel series debuted the anime's second promotional video on Tuesday. The video announces four more cast members.

The newly announced cast members are:

Hitomi Ueda as Eve Speed, the strongest of the Leopardkin
Misaki Watada as Lizbeth, a dark elf

Asuka Shioiri as Nyantan Kikeepat, who serves the goddess Vysis

Junichi Suwabe as Civit Garland, the strongest of the humans

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

The anime stars:

Michio Fukuda (Terraformars Revenge, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs in collaboration with Synergy SP. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Chained Soldier, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kana Hashidate (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Tatsuhiko Saiki (Aggretsuko, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Girlfriend, Girlfriend) is composing the music. Chogakusei will perform the opening theme song "HAZURE."

The three-piece rock band Hakubi performs the ending theme song "pray."

The anime will premiere on July 4 on the TBS channel at 24:59 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:59 a.m. JST), and it will stream on d Anime Store and other services in Japan on July 4 at 25:30 JST (effectively, July 5 at 1:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then premiere on BS11 on July 7.

The light novel debuted on Overlap's Comic Gardo site in July 2018. The 11.5th novel volume with art by KWKM shipped in Japan on January 25. The manga premiered on Comic Gardo in July 2019. The manga's ninth compiled book volume launched in Japan also on January 25.

Sources: Failure Frame anime's website, Comic Natalie

