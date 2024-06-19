Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Game Previews Gameplay in New Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment America started streaming a new trailer for its Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition game to introduce the gameplay systems on Wednesday.

The video shows the game's use of armament in dogfights, mission campaigns, and real-time radio communication.

The Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition launches digitally exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 11 in the U.S. The game will release in Europe and Asia on the same day.

The Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition includes:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown base game

base game Downloadable content " Three original aircraft sets" + "Three SP missions"

Part 1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”

Part 2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”

Part 3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

Part 4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”

Part 5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”

Part 6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”

Bonus “Music Player Mode”

Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

Three popular aircraft skins from the past series

8 popular emblems of the past series

The game's Switch version includes all original content and faithfully recreates the original game's fast-paced action. The Switch version also includes the game's two to eight multiplayer combat and other features. Additional DLC not initially included in the Deluxe Edition is planned to be available for purchase after its launch on July 11.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown game in January 2019 for PlayStation 4 (with PlayStation VR support) and Xbox One, and in February 2019 for PC via Steam . The game was originally slated for 2017, but was delayed to 2018 before the latest delay to 2019. The game is also available to play on the Xbox Series X|S.

Namco released the first Ace Combat game in 1992.

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazutoki Kono stated in 2021 that the next Ace Combat entry was in development.