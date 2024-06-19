Baten Kaitos HD Remaster Collection Launches for PC

Collection launched for Switch on September 14

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the Baten KaitosⅠ&ⅡHD Remaster game collection is now available to play on PC via Steam .

The game collection shipped for the Nintendo Switch on September 14.

The collection includes Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and the Baten Kaitos Origins prequel, both originally for Nintendo Gamecube.

Monolith Soft ( Xenoblade Chronicles ) and tri-Crescendo developed both games. Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean originally launched for Gamecube in Japan in 2003, in North America in 2004, and in Europe in 2005. Baten Kaitos Origins debuted on Gamecube in Japan in February 2006 and in North America in September 2006.

Sources: E-mail correspondence, Bandai Namco America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.