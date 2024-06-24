Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom Compilation Game Launches in English on August 1

Compilation launched on PS4 in Japan in July 2017, on Switch in September 2018

Publisher East Asia Soft revealed on Monday it will release the Hakuōki : Chronicles of Wind and Blossom ( Hakuōki Shinkai: Fūkaden ) game in English for Nintendo Switch on August 1, and it also streamed a new gameplay trailer:

Nintendo eShop pre-orders open on July 4.

The game compilation will have a limited edition with extras including a soundtrack, art book, and stickers.

The Hakuōki Shinkai: Fūkaden compilation combines the Hakuōki : Kyoto Winds ( Hakuōki Shinkai: Kaze no Shō ) and Hakuōki : Edo Blossoms ( Hakuōki Shinkai: Hana no Shō ) games in one release, and launched in Japan in July 2017 for the PlayStation 4. The Switch version debuted in September 2018. Both Hakuōki : Kyoto Winds and Hakuōki : Edo Blossoms remake the original Hakuōki Shinsengumi Kitan 2008 PlayStation 2 game.

Idea Factory International released the Hakuōki : Kyoto Winds game in North America and Europe in May 2017 for the PlayStation Vita, and later released the game for PC via Steam last August. Idea Factory International released Hakuōki : Edo Blossoms for the PS Vita and PC via Steam in March 2018.