Nijisanji Cancels Live Anime Expo Concerts

'NIJISANJI EN SUMMER JAM' event to be streamed for free instead

Inc. andannounced on Tuesday that they will no longer hold live events for the planned "NIJISANJI EN SUMMER JAM" and "Welcome to Wonder Wander World" concerts, and will instead stream the "NIJISANJI EN SUMMER JAM" event for free on itschannel. The announcement also noted that NIJISANJI EN is working to provide mini-live concert footage of "Welcome to Wonder Wander World" for ticket holders.

ANYCOLOR is making refunds for both events available.

"NIJISANJI EN SUMMER JAM" was slated for July 6, while "Welcome to Wonder Wander World" was slated for July 7, both at Anime Expo . "NIJISANJI EN SUMMER JAM" would have featured nine of the company's virtual YouTuber (VTuber) talents, while "Welcome to Wonder Wander World" would have featured the ChroNoiR VTuber talent duo of Kanae and Kuzuha .

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR , Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China, Indonesia, Korea) in their local and English languages. NIJISANJI EN launched its first group in May 2021.

Source: Anime Expo